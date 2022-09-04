Monterrey - Mazatlán FC

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio BBVA / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1273224
2
Club AméricaAME
1171322
3
Santos LagunaSAN
1171322
4
PachucaPAC
1163221
5
TigresTIG
1163221
14
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1125411
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Necaxa
3
0
Club León
68'
FC Juárez
-
-
Cruz Azul
03:05
Pachuca
-
-
Santos Laguna
23:05
Atlas
-
-
Pumas UNAM
04/09

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Monterrey and Mazatlán FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:05 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Monterrey and Mazatlán FC news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.