Necaxa - Club América

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Victoria / 11.09.2022
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
Club América
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Club América logo
Club América
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Club América

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1585229
2
Club AméricaAME
1391328
3
Santos LagunaSAN
1381425
4
PachucaPAC
1374225
5
TigresTIG
1373324
8
NecaxaNEC
1352617
