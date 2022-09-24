Necaxa - Mazatlán FC

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Victoria / 24.09.2022
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
Mazatlán FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
16112335
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1694331
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1683527
12
NecaxaNEC
1553718
14
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1537516
