Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Hidalgo / 19.07.2022
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
Mazatlán FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
32107
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
MonterreyMON
32016
5
FC JuárezJUA
31205
18
Mazatlán FCMAZ
20020
