Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Hidalgo / 05.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pachuca/teamcenter.shtml
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Pachuca - Querétaro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
11003
2
TolucaTOL
11003
3
Santos LagunaSAN
11003
4
Cruz AzulCRU
11003
5
Club LeónLEO
11003
12
PachucaPAC
00000
12
QuerétaroQUE
00000
