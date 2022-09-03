Pachuca - Santos Laguna

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Hidalgo / 03.09.2022
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
Santos Laguna
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1273224
2
Club AméricaAME
1171322
3
Santos LagunaSAN
1171322
4
PachucaPAC
1163221
5
TigresTIG
1163221
