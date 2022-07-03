Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Advertisement
Ad

Pumas UNAM - Club Tijuana

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
11003
2
TolucaTOL
11003
3
Cruz AzulCRU
11003
4
AtlasATL
10101
4
Club AméricaAME
10101
8
Club TijuanaTIJ
00000
8
Pumas UNAMPUM
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlético San Luis
-
-
Club León
23:00
Santos Laguna
-
-
Monterrey
04/07
Pachuca
-
-
Querétaro
05/07
Club América
0
0
Atlas

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Pumas UNAM and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 3 July 2022.

Catch the latest Pumas UNAM and Club Tijuana news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.