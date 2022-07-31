Pumas UNAM - Monterrey

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 6
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 31.07.2022
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
641113
2
MonterreyMON
540112
3
TigresTIG
540112
4
NecaxaNEC
53029
5
Club PueblaPUE
52218
7
Pumas UNAMPUM
51407
