Querétaro - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 5
Estadio Corregidora / 28.07.2022
Querétaro
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
540112
2
TigresTIG
540112
3
TolucaTOL
43019
4
PachucaPAC
42208
5
Club PueblaPUE
52218
16
GuadalajaraGUA
40313
18
QuerétaroQUE
40131
Related matches

Atlas
1
2
Club Tijuana
49'
Monterrey
1
0
Club Puebla
48'
FC Juárez
0
1
Tigres
48'
Club León
-
-
Toluca
03:05

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Querétaro and Guadalajara with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 July 2022.

