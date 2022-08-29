Santos Laguna - Atlético San Luis

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Corona / 29.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1171322
2
MonterreyMON
1163221
3
TolucaTOL
1163221
4
TigresTIG
1163221
5
Santos LagunaSAN
1061319
8
Atlético San LuisASL
1135314
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Tigres
0
0
Necaxa
Half-time
Guadalajara
-
-
Pumas UNAM
03:05
Toluca
-
-
Pachuca
18:00
Club León
-
-
Atlas
29/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Santos Laguna and Atlético San Luis with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:05 on 29 August 2022.

Catch the latest Santos Laguna and Atlético San Luis news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.