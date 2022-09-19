Santos Laguna - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Corona / 19.09.2022
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
FC Juárez
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
15102332
2
MonterreyMON
1695232
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1683527
13
FC JuárezJUA
1537516
