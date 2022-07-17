Santos Laguna - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Corona / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
33009
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
FC JuárezJUA
21104
5
Club LeónLEO
31114
8
Santos LagunaSAN
21013
15
GuadalajaraGUA
20111
Related matches

Club Puebla
1
0
Club León
48'
FC Juárez
-
-
Querétaro
03:05
Atlas
-
-
Cruz Azul
23:00
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Necaxa
17/07

