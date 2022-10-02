Santos Laguna - Mazatlán FC

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Corona / 03.10.2022
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
Mazatlán FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Mazatlán FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
17105235
3
PachucaPAC
1795332
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1793530
14
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1638517
