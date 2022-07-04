Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Corona / 04.07.2022
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
Monterrey
Santos Laguna - Monterrey

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
11003
2
TolucaTOL
11003
3
Cruz AzulCRU
11003
4
AtlasATL
10101
4
Club AméricaAME
10101
8
MonterreyMON
00000
8
Santos LagunaSAN
00000
