Santos Laguna - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Corona / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1281325
2
MonterreyMON
1374225
3
PachucaPAC
1273224
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1271422
5
TolucaTOL
1364322
7
NecaxaNEC
1252517
Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Santos Laguna and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:05 on 7 September 2022.

