Tigres - Club Tijuana

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Universitario / 18.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
32107
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
TolucaTOL
32016
4
FC JuárezJUA
31205
5
Club LeónLEO
31205
10
TigresTIG
21013
16
Club TijuanaTIJ
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Santos Laguna
0
1
Guadalajara
63'
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Necaxa
18:00
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Monterrey
23:00
Pachuca
-
-
Mazatlán FC
19/07

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Tigres and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 18 July 2022.

Catch the latest Tigres and Club Tijuana news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.