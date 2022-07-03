Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Universitario / 03.07.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Cruz Azul
Tigres - Cruz Azul

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
11003
2
AtlasATL
00000
2
Atlético San LuisASL
00000
2
Club AméricaAME
00000
2
Club LeónLEO
00000
2
Cruz AzulCRU
00000
2
TigresTIG
00000
