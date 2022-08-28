Tigres - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Universitario / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1163221
2
TolucaTOL
1163221
3
TigresTIG
1062220
4
Club AméricaAME
1061319
5
Santos LagunaSAN
1061319
10
NecaxaNEC
1041513
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Club Puebla
1
1
FC Juárez
37'
Mazatlán FC
-
-
Club América
03:05
Cruz Azul
-
-
Querétaro
23:00
Guadalajara
-
-
Pumas UNAM
28/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Tigres and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:05 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Tigres and Necaxa news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.