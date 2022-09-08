Tigres - Toluca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Universitario / 08.09.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Toluca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Toluca logo
Toluca
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1281325
2
MonterreyMON
1374225
3
Santos LagunaSAN
1381425
4
PachucaPAC
1273224
5
TolucaTOL
1364322
6
TigresTIG
1263321
