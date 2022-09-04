Toluca - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 04.09.2022
Toluca
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1273224
2
Santos LagunaSAN
1272323
3
Club AméricaAME
1171322
4
PachucaPAC
1264222
5
TigresTIG
1163221
6
TolucaTOL
1263321
8
GuadalajaraGUA
1136215
Related matches

Pachuca
0
0
Santos Laguna
39'
Monterrey
-
-
Mazatlán FC
04/09
Atlas
-
-
Pumas UNAM
04/09
Club América
-
-
Tigres
04/09

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Toluca and Guadalajara with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Toluca and Guadalajara news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

