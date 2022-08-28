Toluca - Pachuca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 28.08.2022
Toluca
Not started
-
-
Pachuca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1171322
2
MonterreyMON
1163221
3
TolucaTOL
1163221
4
TigresTIG
1062220
5
Santos LagunaSAN
1061319
6
PachucaPAC
1053218
