Mazatlán FC - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 7
Estadio de Mazatlán / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
650115
2
TolucaTOL
742114
3
MonterreyMON
641113
4
Club PueblaPUE
724110
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
15
GuadalajaraGUA
60515
17
Mazatlán FCMAZ
60333
Atlas
2
1
Querétaro
75'
Monterrey
-
-
Club León
07/08
Santos Laguna
-
-
Cruz Azul
07/08
Toluca
-
-
Club Tijuana
07/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Mazatlán FC and Guadalajara with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Mazatlán FC and Guadalajara news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

