Mazatlán FC - Toluca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio de Mazatlán / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
Toluca logo
Toluca
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Mazatlán FC

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
15102332
2
MonterreyMON
1594231
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1583427
6
TolucaTOL
1565423
14
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1436515
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Club Puebla
-
-
Tigres
17/09
Monterrey
-
-
Atlas
18/09
Club América
-
-
Guadalajara
18/09
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Cruz Azul
18/09

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Mazatlán FC and Toluca with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Mazatlán FC and Toluca news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.