Monterrey - Club América

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio BBVA / 10.07.2022
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
Club América
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Club América logo
Club América
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Club América

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
22006
2
TolucaTOL
11003
3
PachucaPAC
11003
4
Cruz AzulCRU
11003
5
Club LeónLEO
11003
11
Club AméricaAME
10101
14
MonterreyMON
10010
