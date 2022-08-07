Monterrey - Club León

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 7
Estadio BBVA / 07.08.2022
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
Club León
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Club León logo
Club León
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
650115
2
TolucaTOL
742114
3
MonterreyMON
641113
4
Club PueblaPUE
724110
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
6
Club LeónLEO
62319
