Monterrey - Club Puebla

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 5
Estadio BBVA / 27.07.2022
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
Club Puebla
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
43019
2
TolucaTOL
43019
3
TigresTIG
43019
4
Club PueblaPUE
42208
5
PachucaPAC
42208
