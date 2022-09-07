Monterrey - Cruz Azul

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio BBVA / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
1281325
2
MonterreyMON
1374225
3
PachucaPAC
1273224
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1271422
5
TolucaTOL
1364322
15
Cruz AzulCRU
1233612
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Club León
-
-
FC Juárez
07/09
Santos Laguna
-
-
Necaxa
07/09
Club América
-
-
Atlético San Luis
07/09
Club Puebla
-
-
Pachuca
08/09

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Monterrey and Cruz Azul news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.