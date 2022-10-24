Monterrey - Pachuca

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio BBVA / 24.10.2022
Monterrey
Not started
-
-
Pachuca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Monterrey

Pachuca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
17105235
3
Santos LagunaSAN
17103433
4
PachucaPAC
1795332
5
TigresTIG
1793530
