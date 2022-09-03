Necaxa - Club León

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Victoria / 03.09.2022
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
Club León
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Club León logo
Club León
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1273224
2
Club AméricaAME
1171322
3
Santos LagunaSAN
1171322
4
PachucaPAC
1163221
5
TigresTIG
1163221
11
NecaxaNEC
1142514
13
Club LeónLEO
1133512
