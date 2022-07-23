Necaxa - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 4
Estadio Victoria / 23.07.2022
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
FC Juárez
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
43019
2
Club PueblaPUE
32107
3
PachucaPAC
32107
4
TolucaTOL
32016
5
Club LeónLEO
41306
7
FC JuárezJUA
31205
15
NecaxaNEC
31023
