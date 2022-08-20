Necaxa - Guadalajara

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Victoria / 20.08.2022
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
Guadalajara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
1063121
2
MonterreyMON
962120
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
942314
5
Club AméricaAME
841313
7
NecaxaNEC
941413
17
GuadalajaraGUA
80626
