Necaxa - Monterrey

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 8
Estadio Victoria / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monterrey-1/teamcenter.shtml
Monterrey
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
Monterrey logo
Monterrey
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Necaxa

Monterrey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
852117
2
MonterreyMON
751116
3
TigresTIG
750215
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
740312
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Querétaro
0
0
Atlético San Luis
49'
Club Tijuana
-
-
Club Puebla
13/08
Club León
-
-
Mazatlán FC
13/08
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Club América
14/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Necaxa and Monterrey with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Necaxa and Monterrey news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.