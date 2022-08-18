Pachuca - Club América

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Hidalgo / 18.08.2022
Pachuca
Not started
-
-
Club América
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pachuca logo
Pachuca
Club América logo
Club América
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pachuca

Club América

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
962120
2
MonterreyMON
861119
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
NecaxaNEC
941413
5
PachucaPAC
733112
9
Club AméricaAME
731310
