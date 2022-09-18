Pumas UNAM - Cruz Azul

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
15102332
2
MonterreyMON
1594231
3
PachucaPAC
1584328
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1583427
5
TigresTIG
1683527
11
Cruz AzulCRU
1553718
16
Pumas UNAMPUM
1428414
