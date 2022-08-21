Pumas UNAM - Santos Laguna

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TolucaTOL
1063121
2
MonterreyMON
962120
3
TigresTIG
860218
4
Club TijuanaTIJ
942314
5
Club AméricaAME
841313
6
Santos LagunaSAN
841313
16
Pumas UNAMPUM
81528
