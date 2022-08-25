Pumas UNAM - Tigres

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Olímpico Universitario / 25.08.2022
Pumas UNAM
Not started
-
-
Tigres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
Tigres logo
Tigres
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pumas UNAM

Tigres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1163221
2
TolucaTOL
1163221
3
TigresTIG
961219
4
Club AméricaAME
1052317
5
Santos LagunaSAN
951316
16
Pumas UNAMPUM
91538
Related matches

Querétaro
0
0
Club América
8'
Pachuca
-
-
Atlas
26/08
Club Tijuana
-
-
Santos Laguna
26/08
Cruz Azul
-
-
Club León
16/09

