Querétaro - Club América

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Corregidora / 24.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cf-america/teamcenter.shtml
Club América
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
Club América logo
Club América
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Querétaro

Club América

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
1063121
2
TolucaTOL
1163221
3
TigresTIG
961219
4
Club AméricaAME
951316
5
Santos LagunaSAN
951316
18
QuerétaroQUE
101457
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Guadalajara
-
-
Monterrey
24/08
Pumas UNAM
-
-
Tigres
25/08
Pachuca
-
-
Atlas
26/08
Club Tijuana
-
-
Santos Laguna
26/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Querétaro and Club América with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 24 August 2022.

Catch the latest Querétaro and Club América news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.