Santos Laguna - Cruz Azul

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 7
Estadio Corona / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos-laguna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santos Laguna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos Laguna

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
650115
2
TolucaTOL
742114
3
MonterreyMON
641113
4
Club PueblaPUE
724110
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
10
Cruz AzulCRU
62228
11
Santos LagunaSAN
52127
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Mazatlán FC
0
0
Guadalajara
19'
Monterrey
-
-
Club León
07/08
Toluca
-
-
Club Tijuana
07/08
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Necaxa
07/08

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.