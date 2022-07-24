Tigres - Atlas

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 4
Estadio Universitario / 24.07.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Atlas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Atlas logo
Atlas
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
43019
2
Club PueblaPUE
32107
3
PachucaPAC
32107
4
TolucaTOL
32016
5
FC JuárezJUA
41306
7
TigresTIG
32016
9
AtlasATL
31114
