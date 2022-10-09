Tigres - Necaxa

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Universitario / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigres/teamcenter.shtml
Tigres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
17105235
3
Santos LagunaSAN
17103433
4
PachucaPAC
1795332
5
TigresTIG
1793530
12
NecaxaNEC
1754819
