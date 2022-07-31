Tigres - Querétaro

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 6
Estadio Universitario / 31.07.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Querétaro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
540112
2
TolucaTOL
540112
3
TigresTIG
540112
4
NecaxaNEC
53029
5
Club PueblaPUE
52218
18
QuerétaroQUE
50232
