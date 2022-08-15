Tigres - Santos Laguna

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 8
Estadio Universitario / 15.08.2022
Tigres
Not started
-
-
Santos Laguna
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigres logo
Tigres
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tigres

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MonterreyMON
861119
2
TolucaTOL
852117
3
TigresTIG
750215
4
PachucaPAC
733112
5
NecaxaNEC
840412
8
Santos LagunaSAN
631210
