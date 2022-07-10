Toluca - Atlas

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 2
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 10.07.2022
Toluca
Not started
-
-
Atlas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Atlas logo
Atlas
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
22006
2
FC JuárezJUA
21104
3
TolucaTOL
11003
4
PachucaPAC
11003
5
Cruz AzulCRU
11003
10
AtlasATL
10101
