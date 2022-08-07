Toluca - Club Tijuana

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 7
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 07.08.2022
Toluca
Not started
-
-
Club Tijuana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
650115
2
TolucaTOL
742114
3
MonterreyMON
641113
4
Club PueblaPUE
724110
5
Club TijuanaTIJ
631210
