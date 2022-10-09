Toluca - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-juarez/teamcenter.shtml
FC Juárez
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
17105235
3
Santos LagunaSAN
17103433
4
PachucaPAC
1795332
5
TigresTIG
1793530
6
TolucaTOL
1776427
11
FC JuárezJUA
1747619
