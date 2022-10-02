Toluca - Querétaro

Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Nemesio Díez / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toluca logo
Toluca
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Toluca

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club AméricaAME
17122338
2
MonterreyMON
16104234
3
PachucaPAC
1694331
4
Santos LagunaSAN
1693430
5
TigresTIG
1683527
6
TolucaTOL
1666424
18
QuerétaroQUE
161699
