Atlético Huila
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    23:10
    16/08/21
    Estadio Guillermo Plazas Alcid
    Águilas Doradas
    Liga BetPlay Dimayor • Day 5
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Atlético Huila
    • Águilas Doradas
    • Carmona
      90'
    • Parra OsorioCarmona
      86'
    • AriasYus
      84'
    • Ospitaleche
      78'
    • PalaciosHurtado
      74'
    • SalazarArtunduaga
      72'
    • OtálvaroDíaz Ospina
      66'
    • Rodriguez
      62'
    • AriasAmaya
      61'
    • MorenoAsprilla
      61'
    • SuarezMoreno
      60'
    • Arias
      55'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Atlético Huila
    • Águilas Doradas
    • HenríquezValencia
      45'
    • SalazarPenaloza
      45'
    avant-match

    Atlético Huila - Águilas Doradas

