Atlético Huila - Águilas Doradas

Follow the Liga BetPlay Dimayor live Football match between Atlético Huila and Águilas Doradas with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:10 on 16 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dayron Pérez or Francesco Stifano? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Atlético Huila and Águilas Doradas news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Atlético Huila and Águilas Doradas. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

