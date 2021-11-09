Deportivo Pasto - Águilas Doradas

Follow the Liga BetPlay Dimayor live Football match between Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 9 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Flabio Torres or Francesco Stifano? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

