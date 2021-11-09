Deportivo Pasto
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    01:00
    09/11/21
    Estadio Departamental Libertad
    Águilas Doradas
    Liga BetPlay Dimayor • Day 18
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Deportivo Pasto
    • Águilas Doradas
    • MarrugoOtálvaro
      90'
    • PenalozaVasquez
      90'
    • SalazarDíaz Ospina
      85'
    • Hidalgo
      83'
    • DuarteEscobar
      81'
    • Quiñones
      81'
    • BlondellHidalgo
      80'
    • Blondell
      78'
    • RendonOrdonez
      76'
    • Rodríguez
      75'
    • Miranda
      70'
    • Angulo
      67'
    • VanegasMacías
      55'
    • AyalaQuiñones
      55'
    • Ospitaleche
      49'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Deportivo Pasto
    • Águilas Doradas
    • SalazarRodriguez
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Deportivo Pasto
    • Águilas Doradas
    • Ospitaleche
      45'
    • RivasMiranda
      19'
    avant-match

    Deportivo Pasto - Águilas Doradas

