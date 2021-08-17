Independiente Santa Fe
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    01:30
    17/08/21
    Estadio Nemesio Camacho 'El Campín'
    La Equidad
    Liga BetPlay Dimayor • Day 5
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Independiente Santa Fe
    • La Equidad
    • ValdesTorralvo
      89'
    • VelásquezMoreno
      87'
    • PedrozaHerrera
      69'
    • DinolisCastro
      69'
    • Lima (P)
      67'
    • Castellanos
      66'
    • DuarteCastano
      60'
    • Valdes
      54'
    • Arboleda
      53'
    • Osorio
      53'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Independiente Santa Fe
    • La Equidad
    • RamosGonzalez
      45'
    • CamachoPalacios
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Independiente Santa Fe
    • La Equidad
    • Camacho
      45'
    • Castro Dinas
      33'
    • Valdes
      18'
    avant-match

    Independiente Santa Fe - La Equidad

