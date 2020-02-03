América de Cali
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
00:30
03/02/20
Estadio Pascual Guerrero
Boyacá Chicó
    Liga BetPlay Dimayor • Day 3
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Boyacá Chicó
    • VelaGonzalez
      88'
    • Sierra
      84'
    • MartínezUrueña
      79'
    • VergaraUreña
      78'
    • CastroBalanta Echeverry
      67'
    • ArrietaBenitez
      61'
    • RamosPisano
      60'
    • 1st Half
    • Boyacá Chicó
    • Palomino
      39'
    • Perez
      29'
    • Rangel (P)
      26'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    América de Cali - Boyacá Chicó
    Liga BetPlay Dimayor - 3 February 2020

    Liga BetPlay Dimayor – Follow the Football match between América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 3 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alexandre Borges Guimarães or Jhon Jairo Gómez? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for América de Cali vs Boyacá Chicó. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.