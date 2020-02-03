LIVE

América de Cali - Boyacá Chicó

Liga BetPlay Dimayor - 3 February 2020

Liga BetPlay Dimayor – Follow the Football match between América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 3 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alexandre Borges Guimarães or Jhon Jairo Gómez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for América de Cali vs Boyacá Chicó. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

